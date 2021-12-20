Included in the department’s Dec. 6 to 12 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 6 - Third-degree burglary on the 800 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Theft on the 800 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Card fraud on the 800 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
Dec. 7 - Theft on the 3900 block of Golden Valley Road.
Dec. 8 - Vehicle theft on the 4900 block of Killarney Drive.
- Fifth-degree misdemeanor assault on the 9200 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Card fraud on the 9200 block of Medicine Lake Road.
- Third-degree burglary on the 500 block of Theodore Wirth Parkway.
Dec. 9 - Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 1800 block of Xerxes Avenue North.
- Driving after revocation, failure to signal a turn,uninsured vehicle, possession of marijuana and nonworking rear stoplights near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Theodore Wirth Parkway.
- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 200 block of General Mills Boulevard.
- Theft on the 1900 block of Douglas Drive North.
Dec. 10 - Assistance to another agency on the 1800 block of Xerxes Avenue North.
- Occupational accident on the 7100 block of Sandburg Road.
Dec. 11 - Failure to drive in a single lane, speeding, and third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Boone Avenue North.
Dec. 12 - Second-degree driving under the influence on the 600 block of Boone Avenue North.
