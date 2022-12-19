Included in the department’s Dec. 5 to 11 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 5 - Harassment on the 600 block of Radisson Road.
- Third-degree burglary on the 8000 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
- Juvenile runaway on the 1700 block of Independence Avenue North.
Dec. 6 - Vehicle theft on the 1500 block of Utica Avenue South.
- Theft on the 5500 block of Glenwood Avenue.
- First-degree damage to property on the 8300 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft on the 1600 block of Gettysburg Avenue North.
Dec. 7 - Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 7800 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
- Mail theft on the 4500 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Third-degree burglary on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Theodore Wirth and Cedar Lake parkways.
Dec. 8 - Card fraud on the 600 block of Winnetka Avenue South.
- Traffic crash with injury near the intersection of Winnetka Avenue North and Olson Memorial Highway.
Dec. 9 - Theft on the 5900 block of Golden Hills Drive.
- Third-degree criminal sexual conduct on the 6300 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Fifth-degree assault on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Dec. 10 - Traffic crash with injury near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Meadow Lane North.
- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 9200 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Assistance to another law enforcement agency near the intersection of County Road 81 and 56th Avenue North.
Dec. 11 - Theft on the 7600 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Traffic crash with injury near the intersection of Quail Avenue North and Golden Valley Road.
- Theft on the 2400 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.
