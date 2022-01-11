Included in the department’s Dec. 27 to Jan. 2 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 27 - Suspicious activity and found property on the 5700 block of Lindsay Street.

- Theft on the 100 block of Parkview Terrace.

- Tampering with a motor vehicle on the 2600 block of Perry Avenue North, the 4500 block of Heathbrooke Circle and the 4700 block of Dawnview Terrace.

- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, tampering with a motor vehicle and theft on the 4700 block of Dawnview Terrace.

- Theft on the 500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Vehicle theft on the 100 block of Winnetka Avenue South.

Dec. 28 - Theft on the 7100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Vehicle theft on the 6900 block of Market Street.

Dec. 29 - Third-degree burglary on the 2500 block of McNair Drive.

- Mail theft on the 8200 block of Golden Valley Road.

- Theft on the 700 block of Lilac Drive and the 5900 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

Dec. 30 - Theft on the 600 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Card fraud on the 1000 block of Ravine Trail.

Dec. 31 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and failure to drive in a single lane near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Zephyr Place.

- Reckless discharge of a firearm on the 9100 block of Plymouth Avenue North.

- Interference with a 911 call on the 6100 block of Saint Croix Avenue North.

Jan. 1 - Third-degree driving under the influence on the 4700 block of Golden Valley Road.

- Recovered motor vehicle on the 2500 block of Perry Avenue North.

Jan. 2 - Third-degree driving under the influence and driving without a valid license near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Theodore Wirth Parkway.

- Receiving/possessing a firearm with an altered serial number on the 6300 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

