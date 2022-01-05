Included in the department’s Dec. 12 to 26 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 20 - First-degree damage to a public safety motor vehicle and interference with a police officer on the 4900 block of Sorell Avenue.

- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 1800 block of Toledo Avenue North.

Dec. 21 - Third-degree damage to property on the 4200 block of Glenwood Avenue.

Dec. 22 - Second-degree driving under the influence and violation of open bottle law near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Highway 100.

- Theft on the 700 block of Boone Avenue North.

Dec. 23 - First-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling on the 9200 block of Golden Valley Road.

- Theft on the 700 block of Mendelssohn Avenue North and the 4600 block of Roanoke Road.

- Third-degree damage to property on the 8300 block of Golden Valley Road.

- Second-degree burglary on the 400 block of Westwood Drive North.

Dec. 24 - Second-degree driving under the influence (refusal to submit to a chemical test), speeding, violation of open bottle law, failure to stop after vehicle crash and driving after revocation near the intersection of Laurel and Louisiana avenues.

