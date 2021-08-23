Included in the department’s Aug. 9 to 15 reports were these incidents:

Aug. 9 - Theft on the 7000 block of Golden Valley Road.

- Card fraud on the 7000 block of Golden Valley Road.

- Vehicle theft on the 1700 block of Douglas Drive North.

Aug. 10 - Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 1900 block of Douglas Drive North.

- Theft of services on the 5600 block of Duluth Street.

- Theft on the 6100 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

Aug. 11 - Assistance to another agency on the 5500 block of Glenwood Avenue.

Aug. 12 - Third-degree assault with substantial bodily harm and third-degree rioting (unlawful force or violence) on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Aug. 13 - Theft on the 9200 block of Golden Valley Road.

- Fight on the 2400 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.

- Third-degree damage to property on the 1400 block of Independence Avenue North.

Aug. 14 - First-degree damage to property on the 1500 block of Mendelssohn Avenue North.

- Third-degree burglary on the 2300 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- First-degree burglary on the 5100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Mail theft and fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 700 block of Decatur Avenue North.

- First-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling on the 400 block of Clover Lane.

- Theft by swindle on the 5700 block of Glenwood Avenue.

Aug. 15 - Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Traffic crash with injury near the intersection of Knoll Street and Douglas Drive North.

