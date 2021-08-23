Included in the department’s Aug. 9 to 15 reports were these incidents:
Aug. 9 - Theft on the 7000 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Card fraud on the 7000 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Vehicle theft on the 1700 block of Douglas Drive North.
Aug. 10 - Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 1900 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Theft of services on the 5600 block of Duluth Street.
- Theft on the 6100 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
Aug. 11 - Assistance to another agency on the 5500 block of Glenwood Avenue.
Aug. 12 - Third-degree assault with substantial bodily harm and third-degree rioting (unlawful force or violence) on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Aug. 13 - Theft on the 9200 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Fight on the 2400 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.
- Third-degree damage to property on the 1400 block of Independence Avenue North.
Aug. 14 - First-degree damage to property on the 1500 block of Mendelssohn Avenue North.
- Third-degree burglary on the 2300 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- First-degree burglary on the 5100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Mail theft and fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 700 block of Decatur Avenue North.
- First-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling on the 400 block of Clover Lane.
- Theft by swindle on the 5700 block of Glenwood Avenue.
Aug. 15 - Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Traffic crash with injury near the intersection of Knoll Street and Douglas Drive North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.