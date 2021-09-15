Included in the department’s Aug. 30 to Sept. 5 reports were these incidents:
Aug. 30 - Vehicle theft on the 5100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Aug. 31 - Theft, recovered motor vehicle and first-degree damage to property on the 900 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Theft by swindle on the 700 block of Florida Avenue South.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and third-degree driving under the influence on the 600 block of Boone Avenue North.
- First-degree burglary on the 2400 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.
Sept. 2 - Assistance to another agency near the intersection of Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North.
- First-degree burglary and fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 1600 block of Lilac Drive North.
- Card fraud on the 1600 block of Lilac Drive.
- Theft on the 7100 block of Madison Avenue West, the 1400 block of Winnetka Avenue North, the 8000 block of Olson Memorial Highway and the 1500 block of Quebec Avenue North.
- Tampering with a motor vehicle on the 8300 block of Wesley Drive.
- First-degree burglary on the 5300 block of Lowry Terrace.
Sept. 3 - Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Sept. 5 - First-degree burglary on the 5000 block of Dawnview Terrace.
- Driving after revocation and failure to stop for a traffic control signal near the intersection of Duluth Street and Adair Avenue North.
- Third-degree burglary on the 4100 block of Beverly Avenue.
