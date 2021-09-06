Included in the department’s Aug. 23 to 29 reports were these incidents:
Aug. 23 - Fifth-degree misdemeanor assault on the 7800 block of Medicine Lake Road.
Aug. 24 - Trespassing on the 9000 block of Golden Valley Road.
Aug. 25 - Theft on the 100 block of Brookview Parkway South.
- First-degree damage to property on the 6300 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Assistance to another agency near the intersection of Highway 169 and 27th Avenue North.
Aug. 26 - Identity theft on the 600 block of Boone Avenue North.
- Theft on the 800 block of Mendelssohn Avenue North.
- Traffic collision on the 5500 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Aug. 27 - Theft on the 2500 block of Hillsboro Avenue North.
- Theft on the 7600 block of Golden Valley Road.
Aug. 28 - Theft on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.
- First-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling on the 5200 block of Lowry Terrace.
Aug. 29 - Theft on the 7100 block of Madison Avenue West and the 6900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
