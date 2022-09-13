Included in the department’s Aug. 22 to Sept. 4 reports were these incidents:
Aug. 22 - Mail theft on the 7500 block of Olympia Street.
- Driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a chemical test and collision with an unattended vehicle on the 2500 block of Hillsboro Avenue North.
Aug. 23 - Speeding and third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Louisiana Avenue South and Interstate 394.
- Theft on the 5700 block of Duluth Street and the 5500 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Third-degree damage to property on the 300 block of Brookview Parkway South.
- Traffic crash with injury near the intersection of General Mills Boulevard and Olson Memorial Highway.
Aug. 24 - Speeding and fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Highway 169 and Interstate 394.
Aug. 25 - Third-degree arson and recovered motor vehicle on the 3100 block of Glenwood Avenue North.
- Recovered motor vehicle and theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Aug. 26 - Warrant arrest on the 500 block of Indiana Avenue North.
- Threats of violence on the 3300 block of Major Avenue North.
Aug. 27 - Receiving stolen property and warrant arrest on the 5100 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
Aug. 28 - Warrant arrest on the 7400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Aug. 29 - Theft on the 1300 block of June Avenue South.
- Found animal on the 1400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Intentional mail theft on the 5900 block of Saint Croix Avenue North.
- Driving after cancellation and warrant arrest on the 8000 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
Aug. 30 - Theft on the 900 block of Xenia Avenue South.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, false name given to a police officer, receiving stolen property, introducing contraband into a jail or prison, warrant arrest, driving under the influence and receiving stolen property on the 600 block of Lilac Drive North.
Aug. 31 - Theft on the 800 block of Meadow Lane North.
- Found property on the 9200 block of Medicine Lake Road.
- Lost or missing person reported on the 100 block of Meadow Lane North.
Sept. 1 - Traffic crash with injury near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Boone Avenue North.
- Hit and run near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway ad Highway 169.
- Theft on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North and the 4200 block of Golden Valley Road.
Sept. 2 - Vehicle theft on the 3900 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Theft on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.
- First-degree damage to property on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Sept. 3 - Theft on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North, the 2400 block of Mendelssohn Lane North, the 5700 block of Duluth Street and the 900 block of Xenia Avenue South.
- Second-degree burglary of a dwelling on the 600 block of Lilac Drive North.
- Second-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Douglas Drive North and Golden Valley Road.
Sept. 4 - Warrant arrest on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft on the 5200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- First-degree burglary on the 9200 block of Medicine Lake Road.
