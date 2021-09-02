Included in the department’s Aug. 16 to 22 reports were these incidents:
Aug. 16 - Stalking and violation of a restraining order on th 6500 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Theft on the 800 block of Mendelssohn Avenue North and the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Aug. 17 - Theft and fleeing a police officer on the1900 block of Gettysburg Avenue North.
- Card fraud on the 2400 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.
- Disorderly conduct on the 2100 block of Kings Valley Road.
- Vehicle theft on the 4600 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
Aug. 18 -Theft on the 600 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Vehicle theft and theft on the 100 block of Parkview Terrace.
Aug. 19 - Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 1500 block of Mendelssohn Avenue North.
- Card fraud on the 1900 block of Douglas Drive North.
Aug. 20 - Third-degree burglary on the 8200 block of Golden Valley Drive.
- First-degree burglary on the 1400 block of Bridgewater Road and the 1300 block of Waterford Drive.
- Theft on the 1800 block of Noble Drive.
- Second-degree burglary on the 4200 block of Woodland Trail.
