Included in the department’s Aug. 16 to 22 reports were these incidents:

Aug. 16 - Stalking and violation of a restraining order on th 6500 block of Golden Valley Road.

- Theft on the 800 block of Mendelssohn Avenue North and the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Aug. 17 - Theft and fleeing a police officer on the1900 block of Gettysburg Avenue North.

- Card fraud on the 2400 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.

- Disorderly conduct on the 2100 block of Kings Valley Road.

- Vehicle theft on the 4600 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

Aug. 18 -Theft on the 600 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Vehicle theft and theft on the 100 block of Parkview Terrace.

Aug. 19 - Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 1500 block of Mendelssohn Avenue North.

- Card fraud on the 1900 block of Douglas Drive North.

Aug. 20 - Third-degree burglary on the 8200 block of Golden Valley Drive.

- First-degree burglary on the 1400 block of Bridgewater Road and the 1300 block of Waterford Drive.

- Theft on the 1800 block of Noble Drive.

- Second-degree burglary on the 4200 block of Woodland Trail.

