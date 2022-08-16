Included in the department’s Aug. 1 to 7 reports were these incidents:

Aug. 1 - Theft on the 7100 block of Glenwood Avenue, the 5600 block of Duluth Street and the 6400 block of Phoenix Street.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments