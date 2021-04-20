Included in the department’s April 5 to 11 reports were these incidents:
April 5 - Third-degree driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test near the intersection of Highway 100 and Duluth Street.
- Violation of a restraining order on the 6500 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Second-degree burglary on the 7800 block of Winnetka Heights Drive.
April 6 - Theft and card fraud on the 2400 block of Zealand Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Boone Avenue North and Olson Memorial Highway.
April 7 - Third-degree driving under the influence and expired registration near the intersection of Louisiana Avenue South and Market Street.
- Theft by swindle on the 2400 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.
- Third-degree driving under the influence and speeding near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Ridgedale Drive.
April 8 - Speeding and possession of ammunition/firearm and marijuana in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Thomas Avenue North and Olson Memorial Highway.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, fourth-degree driving under the influence and driving without a valid license near the intersection of I-394 and General Mills Boulevard.
April 9 - Outstanding warrant arrest, fifth-degree possession of marijuana and false name given to an officer on the 6000 block of Golden Hills Drive.
- Agency assist near the intersection of Mendelssohn Avenue North and Winsdale Street.
April 10 - Driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a chemical test and fourth-degree assault on an officer on the 1300 block of Theodore Wirth Parkway.
- Agency assist on the 600 block of Boone Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree possession of drugs with intent to sell, third-degree possession of heroin, fifth-degree possession of marijuana, third-degree driving under the influence, driving after revocation, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to drive in a single lane, improper display of registration stickers and object suspended between driver and windshield near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Meadow Lane North.
- First-degree burglary on the 400 block of Janalyn Circle.
- Fourth-degree burglary on the 4200 block of Glenrest Road.
April 11 - Third-degree driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Meadow Lane North.
- Violation of a restraining order on the 6500 block of Golden Valley Road.
