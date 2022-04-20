Included in the department’s April 4 to 10 reports were these incidents:

April 4 - Lost or missing person on the 6100 block of Saint Croix Avenue North.

- Possession of a firearm with a previous felony on the 3400 block of 26th Avenue North.

April 5 - Fifth-degree misdemeanor assault on the 3900 block of Golden Valley Road.

April 6 - Traffic crash with injury near the intersection of Duluth Street and Lilac Drive North.

April 7 - Vehicle theft on the 2400 block of Nevada Avenue North.

April 8 - Driving after revocation on the 7800 block of Medicine Lake Road.

- Careless driving, interference with an officer and improper display of vehicle lights near the intersection of Highway 169 and Excelsior Boulevard.

- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 600 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Third-degree burglary on the 800 block of Mendelssohn Avenue North.

April 9 - Animal bite on the 1800 block of Aquila Avenue North.

- Theft on the 6100 block of Saint Croix Avenue North.

- Vehicle theft on the 600 block of Boone Avenue North.

April 10 - Theft on the 5600 block of Laurel Avenue.

