Included in the department’s April 26 to May 2 reports were these incidents:

April 26 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana near the intersection of Highway 100 and Duluth Street.

- Theft on the 6900 block of Wayzata Boulevard, the 2500 block of Nevada Avenue North and the 5100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

April 27 - Third-degree driving under the influence and speeding near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Highway 169.

- Theft on the 2500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

April 29 - Harassment on the 7600 block of Golden Valley Road.

- Possession of a pistol without a permit on the 6900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

April 30 - Violation of a restraining order on the 9100 block of Olson Memorial Highway Frontage Road.

- Vehicle theft on the 800 block of Lilac Drive North.

- Driving after suspension and failure to yield to a pedestrian near the intersection of Lee and 34th avenues north.

May 1 - Theft on the 300 block of Brunswick Avenue South.

May 2 - Third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a mentally impaired/helpless victim and sexual abuse by a caregiver or staff of a vulnerable adult on the 3900 block of Golden Valley Road.

- Fourth-degree driving under the influence and vehicle crash near the intersection of Highway 100 and Duluth Street.

- Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

