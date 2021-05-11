Included in the department’s April 26 to May 2 reports were these incidents:
April 26 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana near the intersection of Highway 100 and Duluth Street.
- Theft on the 6900 block of Wayzata Boulevard, the 2500 block of Nevada Avenue North and the 5100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
April 27 - Third-degree driving under the influence and speeding near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Highway 169.
- Theft on the 2500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
April 29 - Harassment on the 7600 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Possession of a pistol without a permit on the 6900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
April 30 - Violation of a restraining order on the 9100 block of Olson Memorial Highway Frontage Road.
- Vehicle theft on the 800 block of Lilac Drive North.
- Driving after suspension and failure to yield to a pedestrian near the intersection of Lee and 34th avenues north.
May 1 - Theft on the 300 block of Brunswick Avenue South.
May 2 - Third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a mentally impaired/helpless victim and sexual abuse by a caregiver or staff of a vulnerable adult on the 3900 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Fourth-degree driving under the influence and vehicle crash near the intersection of Highway 100 and Duluth Street.
- Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.