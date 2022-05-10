Included in the department’s April 25 to May 1 reports were these incidents:

April 25 - Two instances of first-degree burglary on the 5600 block of Laurel Avenue.

April 26 - Theft on the 5600 block of Laurel Avenue.

- First-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling and possession of burglary or theft tools on the 5100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

April 27 - Recovered motor vehicle on the 1600 block of Utica Avenue South.

- Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

April 28 - Assistance to another agency on the 9000 block of Plymouth Avenue North.

April 29 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 800 block of Meadow Lane North.

