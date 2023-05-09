Golden Valley police reports April 24 to 30
Included in the department’s April 24 to 30 reports were these incidents:
Golden Valley police reports April 24 to 30
Included in the department’s April 24 to 30 reports were these incidents:
April 24 - Theft on the 2300 block of Kewanee Way and the 7700 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Stray animals on the 800 block of Meadow Lane North.
April 25 - Theft on the 900 block of Xenia Avenue South.
April 26 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Louisiana Avenue.
- Theft on the 1900 block of Douglas Drive North and the 9000 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Littering on the 4700 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
- Vehicle theft on the 8000 block of Plymouth Avenue North and the 8500 block of Golden Valley Road.
- First-degree damage to property on the 8400 block of Golden Valley Road.
April 27 - Violation of drivers’ license or instruction permit requirements near the intersection of Highway 100 and Duluth Street.
- Third-degree driving under the influence with one aggravating factor on the 1000 block of Ravine Trail.
- Third-degree property damage and threats of violence on the 800 block of Decatur Avenue North.
April 28 - Dog bites on the 4900 block of Westbend Road.
- First-degree burglary on the 700 block of Xenia Avenue South.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office has been working shifts at the Golden Valley Police Department due to a severe staffing shortage. Golden Valley officials have told the Sun Post that the departments are in the process of integrating police reports. As of press time, requests to the county sheriff’s office for routine reports have been unreturned. This summary of reports does not include incidents from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.