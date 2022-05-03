Included in the department’s April 18 to 24 reports were these incidents:

April 18 - Third-degree criminal sexual conduct near the intersection of Golden Valley Drive and Golden Valley Road.

- Third-degree damage to property on the 2400 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.

April 19 - Threats of violence 2000 Lilac Drive North.

- Theft on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.

April 23 - Third-degree damage to property on the 6900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Third-degree driving under the influence and violation of open bottle law on the 7900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 9200 block of Golden Valley Road.

- Second-degree burglary and possession of theft/burglary tools on the 9200 block of Golden Valley Road.

- Traffic collision on the 500 block of Theodore Wirth Parkway.

April 24 - Assistance to another agency on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments