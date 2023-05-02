Included in the department’s April 17 to 23 reports were these incidents:
April 17- Theft on the 1900 block of Douglas Drive North, the 100 block of Ottawa Avenue North and the 1700 block of Douglas Drive North.
- First degree property damage on the 5700 block of Golden Hills Drive.
- Found an animal on the 800 block of Meadow Lane North.
- Vehicle theft at the 2100 block of Douglas Drive North.
April 18 - Missing person reported on the 6700 block of Golden Valley Road.
April 19 - Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- First-degree burglary on the 5100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Police property damage near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Boone Avenue North.
April 20 - Identity theft on the 300 block of Westwood Drive North.
- Hit and run on the 5000 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Found animal on the 600 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree driving under the influence, operating vehicle after drinking alcohol, and vehicle property damage near the intersection of Golden Hills Drive and Xenia Avenue South.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office has been working shifts at the Golden Valley Police Department due to a severe staffing shortage. Golden Valley officials previously told the Sun Post that the departments are in the process of integrating police reports. As of press time, requests to the county sheriff’s office and the Golden Valley Police Department for integrated reports have been unreturned. This summary of reports does not include incidents from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.
