Included in the department’s April 11 to 17 reports were these incidents:

April 11 - Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft on the 1900 block of Douglas Drive North.

April 12 - Public harassment on the 5000 block of Culver Road.

April 13 - Theft on the 8400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Found property on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Driving after revocation, fifth-degree possession of marijuana and third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Rhode Island Avenue North and Golden Valley Road.

April 14 - Theft on the 1900 block of Douglas Drive North.

- Counterfeiting currency on the 200 block of Lilac Drive North.

April 16 - Recovered motor vehicle near the intersection of BNSF Railroad and Plymouth Avenue North.

- Theft on the 3200 block of Glenwood Avenue North and the 4900 block of Duluth Street.

April 17 - Theft on the 6000 block of Duluth Street and the 2900 block of Major Avenue.

