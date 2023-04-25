Included in the department’s April 10 to 16 reports were these incidents:
April 10 - Third-degree burglary on the 200 block of Lilac Drive North.
- Vehicle property damage on the 600 block of Boone Avenue North.
- Check forgery on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Second-degree burglary of a dwelling on the 2400 block of McNair Drive.
April 13 - Traffic crash with injury near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Toledo Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 800 block of Florida Avenue South.
- Recovered stolen property on the 700 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
April 14 - Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 1800 block of Spring Valley Circle.
- Check forgery on the 600 block of Boone Avenue North.
April 16 - Driving under the influence near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Winnetka Avenue North.
- Theft on the 600 block of Mendelssohn Avenue North.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office has been working shifts at the Golden Valley Police Department due to a severe staffing shortage. Golden Valley officials have told the Sun Post that the departments are in the process of integrating police reports. As of press time, requests to the county sheriff’s office for routine reports have been unreturned. This summary of reports does not include incidents from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.
