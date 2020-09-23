Included in the department’s Sept. 7 to 13 reports were these incidents:

Sept. 7 - Assistance to another agency near the intersection of Winnetka Avenue North and Winsdale Street.

- First-degree aggravate robbery on the 8500 block of Golden Valley Road.

- Theft on the 9000 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

Sept. 8 - Third-degree burglary on the 600 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Fraudulent use of a credit card on the 7400 block of Country Club Drive.

Sept. 9 - Traffic crash with injury near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Louisiana Avenue South.

- Driving after revocation near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Highway 100 South.

- Theft on the 7100 block of Madison Avenue West.

Sept. 10 - Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Driving under the influence near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Theodore Wirth Parkway.

- Check forgery on the 6000 block of Laurel Avenue.

Sept. 11 - Trespassing on the 5600 block of Duluth Street.

- Theft on the 9200 block of Golden Valley Road.

Sept. 12 - Open bottle in a vehicle near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Louisiana Avenue South.

- Driving without a valid license near the intersection of Parkview Boulevard and 26th Avenue North.

Sept. 13 - Assistance to another agency on the 4900 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

- Driving under the influence on the 5700 block of Duluth Street and near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Highway 100.

- Theft on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.

Included in the department’s Sept. 7 to 13 reports were 277 calls for service, 9 arrests, and 20 citations and warnings.

