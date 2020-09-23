Included in the department’s Sept. 7 to 13 reports were these incidents:
Sept. 7 - Assistance to another agency near the intersection of Winnetka Avenue North and Winsdale Street.
- First-degree aggravate robbery on the 8500 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Theft on the 9000 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
Sept. 8 - Third-degree burglary on the 600 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Fraudulent use of a credit card on the 7400 block of Country Club Drive.
Sept. 9 - Traffic crash with injury near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Louisiana Avenue South.
- Driving after revocation near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Highway 100 South.
- Theft on the 7100 block of Madison Avenue West.
Sept. 10 - Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Driving under the influence near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Theodore Wirth Parkway.
- Check forgery on the 6000 block of Laurel Avenue.
Sept. 11 - Trespassing on the 5600 block of Duluth Street.
- Theft on the 9200 block of Golden Valley Road.
Sept. 12 - Open bottle in a vehicle near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Louisiana Avenue South.
- Driving without a valid license near the intersection of Parkview Boulevard and 26th Avenue North.
Sept. 13 - Assistance to another agency on the 4900 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
- Driving under the influence on the 5700 block of Duluth Street and near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Highway 100.
- Theft on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.
Included in the department’s Sept. 7 to 13 reports were 277 calls for service, 9 arrests, and 20 citations and warnings.
