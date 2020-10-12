Included in the department’s Sept. 28 to Oct. 4 reports were these incidents:
Sept. 28 - Theft on the 2500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Sept. 29 - Second-degree driving under the influence on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.
Sept. 30 - Motor vehicle theft on the 700 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
- Receiving stolen property and warrant arrest near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Lawn Terrace.
Oct. 1 - Welfare check, giving a false name, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and receiving stolen property on the 600 block of Ottawa Avenue North,
- Traffic crash with injury on Windsor Way.
- Theft on the 5000 block of Hampton Road.
Oct. 2 - Motor vehicle theft on the 2700 block of Orchard Avenue North.
- Juvenile runaway on the 2500 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.
- Driving after revocation, speeding and obscuring license plate near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Highway 169.
- Lost/missing person on the 2300 block of Colorado Avenue North.
- Theft on the 1400 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Third-degree burglary on the 1700 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Theft on the 8200 block of Plymouth Avenue North.
Oct. 3 - Assistance to another agency on the 3700 block of Toledo Avenue North.
- Trespassing and theft on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.
- Lost/missing person on the 6700 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Third-degree burglary on the 1700 block of Douglas Drive North.
Oct. 4 - Receiving stolen property and fifth-degree possession of a not-small amount of marijuana on the 6300 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft on the 600 block of Boone Avenue North.
Included in the department’s Sept. 28 to Oct. 4 reports were 239 calls for service, 9 arrests, and 23 citations/warnings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.