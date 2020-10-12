Included in the department’s Sept. 28 to Oct. 4 reports were these incidents:

Sept. 28 - Theft on the 2500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Sept. 29 - Second-degree driving under the influence on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.

Sept. 30 - Motor vehicle theft on the 700 block of Hampshire Avenue South.

- Receiving stolen property and warrant arrest near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Lawn Terrace.

Oct. 1 - Welfare check, giving a false name, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and receiving stolen property on the 600 block of Ottawa Avenue North,

- Traffic crash with injury on Windsor Way.

- Theft on the 5000 block of Hampton Road.

Oct. 2 - Motor vehicle theft on the 2700 block of Orchard Avenue North.

- Juvenile runaway on the 2500 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.

- Driving after revocation, speeding and obscuring license plate near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Highway 169.

- Lost/missing person on the 2300 block of Colorado Avenue North.

- Theft on the 1400 block of Douglas Drive North.

- Third-degree burglary on the 1700 block of Douglas Drive North.

- Theft on the 8200 block of Plymouth Avenue North.

Oct. 3 - Assistance to another agency on the 3700 block of Toledo Avenue North.

- Trespassing and theft on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.

- Lost/missing person on the 6700 block of Golden Valley Road.

- Third-degree burglary on the 1700 block of Douglas Drive North.

Oct. 4 - Receiving stolen property and fifth-degree possession of a not-small amount of marijuana on the 6300 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft on the 600 block of Boone Avenue North.

Included in the department’s Sept. 28 to Oct. 4 reports were 239 calls for service, 9 arrests, and 23 citations/warnings.

