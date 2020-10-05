Included in the department’s Sept. 21 to 27 reports were these incidents:
Sept. 21- Theft on the 5700 block of Duluth Street and the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Motor vehicle theft on the 700 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
Sept. 22- Driving after revocation, speeding and driving an uninsured vehicle near the intersection of Highway 100 and Olson Memorial Highway.
- Third-degree burglary on the 1900 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Theft on the 2500 lock of Cavell Avenue North.
Sept. 23- Theft on the 2500 blocks of Winnetka and Hillsboro avenues north; and the 1900 block of Douglas Drive North.
Sept. 24- Assistance to another agency on the 5700 block of Glenwood Avenue.
- Disorderly conduct and obstructing the legal process on the 9200 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Traffic crash with injury near the intersection of General Mills Boulevard and Olson Memorial Highway, and near Highway 169 and Wayzata Boulevard.
- Violation of a restraining order on the 7700 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Theft on the 2200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue North.
- First-degree burglary on the 1700 block of Lilac Drive North.
Sept. 25- Driving after revocation, uninsured vehicle and possession of more than 1.4 gram of marijuana in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Xenia Avenue.
Sept. 26- Reckless driving on the 300 block of Brookiew Parkway South.
- First-degree burglary on the 8300 block of Golden Valley Road.
Sept. 27- First-degree burglary on the 8300 block of Golden Valley Road.
- First degree burglary and receiving stolen property on the 3000 block of Scott Avenue North.
Included in the department’s Sept. 21 to 27 reports were 268 calls for service, 10 arrests and 14 citations and warnings.
