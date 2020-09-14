Included in the department’s Aug. 31 to Sept. 6 reports were these incidents:
Aug. 31 - Carjacking on the 1900 block of Glenwood Parkway.
- Theft on the 2400 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.
- Motor vehicle theft on the 2400 block of Nevada Avenue North.
- First-degree burglary on the 2200 block of Kings Valley Road.
- Theft on the 1400 block of Toledo Avenue North.
- First-degree burglary on the 2400 block of Mendelssohn Lane North.
- Motor vehicle theft on the 1700 block of Douglas Drive.
Sept. 1 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Louisiana Avenue South and Market Street.
- First-degree damage to property near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Glenwood Avenue.
- Theft on the 5200 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Traffic crash with personal injury on the 3200 block of Independence Avenue North.
- Vehicle theft on the 5500 block of Golden Valley Road.
Sept. 2 - Interference with a 911 call on the 2400 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.
Sept. 3 - Fourth-degree damage to property on the 2400 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.
- Second-degree burglary on the 1200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Sept. 5 - Theft on the 6900 block of Market Street.
- Theft on the 2500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Sept. 6 - Vehicle theft on the 700 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
