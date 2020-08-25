Included in the department’s Aug. 10 to 16 reports were these incidents:
Aug. 10 - Tampering with a motor vehicle on the 1900 block of Xerxes Avenue North.
- Theft on the 7600 block of Golden Valley Road.
Aug. 11 - Fifth-degree misdemeanor assault on the 7700 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft on the 5700 block of Glenwood Avenue.
- Theft on the 9100 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
Aug. 12 - Use of a stolen card on the 800 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Terroristic threats on the 4900 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
Aug. 13 - Theft on the 7600 block of Golden Valley Road.
Aug. 14 - Terroristic threats on the 2300 block of Mendelssohn Lane North.
- Animal bite on the 5100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft on the 5100 block of Minnaqua Drive.
