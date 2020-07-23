Included in the department’s July 6 to 12 reports were these incidents:

July 6-Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Boone Avenue North.

-Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Highway 100.

-Theft on the 4800 block of Sorell Avenue.

July 8-Motor vehicle theft on the 6900 block of Market Street.

-Theft by swindle on the 9100 block of Medley Circle.

July 9-Theft on the 2500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

July 11-Underage consumption near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Highway 169.

-Mail theft on the 1300 block of Castle Court.

-Mail theft on the 1600 block of Zealand Avenue North.

-Assault-malicious punishment of a child under 4 near the intersection of Douglas Drive North and Wynnwood Road.

-Third-degree burglary of a commercial property on the 6900 block of Market Street.

-Theft on the 6100 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

July 12- Theft on the 2700 block of Noble Avenue North.

-Theft on the 800 block of Louisiana Avenue South.

Included in the department’s July 6 to 12 reports were 196 calls for service and 11 arrests.

Tags

Load comments