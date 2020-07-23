Included in the department’s July 6 to 12 reports were these incidents:
July 6-Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Boone Avenue North.
-Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Highway 100.
-Theft on the 4800 block of Sorell Avenue.
July 8-Motor vehicle theft on the 6900 block of Market Street.
-Theft by swindle on the 9100 block of Medley Circle.
July 9-Theft on the 2500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
July 11-Underage consumption near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Highway 169.
-Mail theft on the 1300 block of Castle Court.
-Mail theft on the 1600 block of Zealand Avenue North.
-Assault-malicious punishment of a child under 4 near the intersection of Douglas Drive North and Wynnwood Road.
-Third-degree burglary of a commercial property on the 6900 block of Market Street.
-Theft on the 6100 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
July 12- Theft on the 2700 block of Noble Avenue North.
-Theft on the 800 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
Included in the department’s July 6 to 12 reports were 196 calls for service and 11 arrests.
