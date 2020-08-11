Included in the department’s July 27 to Aug. 2 reports were these incidents:
July 27 - First-degree burglary on the 5100 block of Circle Down.
- Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 1900 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Theft on the 1800 block of Spring Valley Court.
- Theft on the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.
July 28 - First-degree damage to property on the 6600 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft on the 1800 block of Spring Valley Circle.
- Use of a stolen card on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Use of a stolen card on the 8800 block of 7th Avenue North.
- Traffic crash with injury near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Winnetka Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree assault of a police officer on the 1100 block of Theodore Wirth Parkway.
- Theft on the 700 block of Douglas Drive North.
July 29 - First-degree burglary on the 2100 block of Windsor Way.
- Theft on the 2400 block of Mendelssohn Lane North.
July 31 - Theft on the 6100 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
- Lost/missing person. Active as of Aug. 5.
Aug. 1 - Motor vehicle theft on the 1300 block of Hillsboro Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 600 block of Ottawa Avenue North.
Aug. 2 - Theft on the 7000 block of Schuller Circle.
