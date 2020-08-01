Included in the department’s July 20 to 26 reports were these incidents:
July 20 - Theft on the 7100 block of Glenwood Avenue.
- Traffic crash with personal injury on the Winnetka Avenue North.
- Theft on the 2500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Second-degree burglary on the 1900 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
July 23 - Two traffic crashes with personal injuries near the intersections of 27th and Hillsboro avenues north and of 10th and Winnetka avenues north.
- Animal bite on the 1300 block of Waterford Drive.
- Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 600 block of Ottawa Avenue North.
July 24 - Motor vehicle theft on the 500 block of Tuners Crossroad North.
- Theft on the 600 block of Boone Avenue North.
- Animal bite on the 1200 block of Unity Avenue North.
- Second-degree burglary on the 300 block of Westwood Drive.
July 25 - Theft on the 2500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- First-degree burglary on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
July 26 - Arson on the 300 block of Westwood Drive North.
- Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 6300 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- First-degree burglary on the 200 block of Meadow Lane North.
Included in the department’s July 20 to 26 reports were 228 calls for service, 32 reported incidents and four arrests.
