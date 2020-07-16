Included in the department’s June 29 to July 5 reports were these incidents:
June 29 - Theft on the 6600 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Second-degree assault with a gun on the 600 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
June 30 - Theft on the 5600 block of Duluth Street.
- Theft on the 2400 block of Kyle Avenue North.
- Identity theft on the 2300 block of Aquila Avenue North.
July 1 - Fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and other crimes near the intersection of Kings Valley Road East and Mayfair Road.
- Fifth-degree possession of a not-small amount of marijuana on the 6900 block of Market Street.
- Theft on the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.
- Tampering with a motor vehicle on the 800 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Theft on the 4900 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
July 2 - Fourth-degree criminal damage to property near the intersection of Faribault Street and Pennsylvania Avenue North.
July 3 - Unemployment fraud on the 8400 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Harassment with an intent to injure on the 8900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
July 4 - Carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Bonnie Lane.
- Assistance to another agency near the intersection of Highway 100 South and Interstate 394.
- Theft on the 1500 block of Spring Valley Road.
July 5- K-9 officer assist to another agency near the intersection of Douglas Drive North and 36th Avenue North.
- Lost or missing person. Disposition remained active as of July 7.
Included in the department’s June 29 to July 5 reports were 240 calls for service, 15 citations or warnings, and 6 arrests.
