Included in the department’s Feb. 15 to 21 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 15 - Driving after revocation and speeding near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Theodore Wirth Parkway.

- Speeding and driving after suspension near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Schaper Road.

Feb. 16 - Driving after cancellation, outstanding warrant arrest and failure to provide proof of insurance near the intersection of Laurel and Winnetka avenues south.

- Vehicle theft on the 2800 block of Noble Avenue North.

- Simple robbery on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard and on the 800 block of Lilac Drive North.

- Receiving stolen property, outstanding warrant arrest, speeding and driving after revocation near the intersection of Rhode Island Avenue North and Olson Memorial Highway.

- Receiving stolen property, fifth-degree possession of marijuana, recovered motor vehicle and outstanding warrant arrest on the 800 block of Meadow Lane North.

- Card fraud on the 2800 block of Noble Avenue North and on the 500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Feb. 17 - Harassment (reasonable fear of substantial bodily harm) on the 400 block of Decatur Avenue North.

- Second-degree driving under the influence, fifth-degree possession of marijuana, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and violation of open bottle law near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Highway 100.

Feb. 19 - Outstanding warrant arrest, false name given to an officer and interference with an officer on the 200 block of Brunswick Avenue South.

- Driving after revocation and outstanding warrant arrest near the intersection of Glenwood and Thomas avenues north.

Feb. 20 - Driving after revocation and uninsured vehicle near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Meadow Lane North.

- Third-degree driving under the influence and speeding near the intersection of Plymouth and Winnetka avenues north.

- Carrying a pistol under the influence, kidnapping, false imprisonment and third-degree assault on the 1400 block of Douglas Drive North.

- Theft on the 00 block of Western Terrace and on the 600 block of Lilac Drive North.

Feb. 21 - Traffic crash with injury near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Boone Avenue North.

