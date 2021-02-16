Included in the department’s Feb. 1 to 7 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 1 - Driving after revocation, failure to drive in a single lane, speeding, failure to provide proof of insurance and outstanding warrant arrest near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Highway 100 South.

Feb. 2 - Card fraud on the 5500 block of Golden Valley Road.

- Identity theft on the 2500 block of Rode Island Avenue North.

- Theft and card fraud on the 700 block of Lilac Drive.

- Theft on the 5500 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Feb. 3 - Theft on the 800 block o f Meadow Lane South.

- Third-degree damage to property on the 4200 block of Golden Valley Road.

- Fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct on the 7500 block of Country Club Drive.Feb. 4 - Theft and third-degree damage to property near the intersection of 36th and Regent avenues north.

- Theft on the 7400 block of Ridgeway Road.

- Vehicle theft on the 900 block of Hampshire Avenue South.

Feb. 5 - Fourth-degree possession of a hallucinogen, driving under the influence and outstanding warrant arrest near the intersection of Duluth Street and Regent Avenue North.

- First-degree aggravated robbery and interference with a 911 call on the 1700 block of Bridgewater Road.

- Vehicle theft on the 8800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Feb. 6 - Theft on the 5100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Feb.7 - Theft on the 4100 block of Bassett Creek Drive.

