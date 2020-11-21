Included in the department’s Nov. 9 to 15 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 9 - First-degree burglary on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- First-degree damage to property on the 800 block of Louisiana Avenue South.

Nov. 10 - Repeat nuisance violation and possession of a small amount of marijuana on the 600 block of Lilac Drive North.

- Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard and the 1500 block of Douglas Drive North.

Nov. 11 - Identity theft on the 1400 block of Lilac Drive North.

- Failure to provide proof of insurance, registration and driving after revocation near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Schaper Road.

- Theft on the 200 block of Yosemite Circle.

- First-degree burglary on the 7600 block of Winsdale Street.

Nov. 12 - Interference with a 911 call on the 600 block of Lilac Drive North.

- First-degree burglary on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Nov. 13 - Check forgery on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.

Nov. 14 - Mail theft on the 2200 block of Unity Avenue North.

- Theft on the 2400 block of Mendelssohn Lane North, the 600 block of Winnetka Avenue North, the 1600 block of Utica Avenue South and the 6000 block of Laurel Avenue.

- Third-degree burglary on the 6000 block of Laurel Avenue.

Nov. 15 - Displaying another’s license plate and driving after suspension near the intersection of Lilac Drive North and Duluth Street.

- Third-degree burglary on the 5400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Included in the department’s Nov. 9 to 15 reports were 245 calls for service, 3 arrests, 30 traffic stops, and 35 citations and written warnings.

