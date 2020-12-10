Included in the department’s Nov. 23 to 29 reports were 234 calls for service, 9 citations and warnings, 7 arrests, 23 traffic stops and 3 crash reports, including these incidents:

Nov. 23 - Traffic crash with police property damage on the 3900 block of Golden Valley Road.

Nov. 24 - Fourth-degree intentional damage to property and theft on the 900 block of Mendelssohn Avenue North.

- Fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct on the 5800 block of Saint Croix Avenue North.

- Theft on the 5800 block of Saint Croix Avenue North.

Nov. 25 - Theft on the 100 block of Parkview Terrace.

- Vehicle theft on the 800 block of Lilac Drive North and on the 200 block of Yosemite Circle.

- Third-degree driving under the influence and possession of an open bottle on the 4300 block of Sussex Road.

Nov. 26 - Simple robbery on the 2500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Highway 100 and Olson Memorial Highway.

Nov. 27 - Failure to obey traffic control, driving without a valid license and obstructing the legal process near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Highway 169.

- Theft on the 7900 block of Olson Memorial Highway and on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Nov. 28 - Driving after revocation, speeding and improper window tint near the intersection of Louisiana Avenue South and Interstate 394.

- Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Western Avenue and Jersey Avenue North.

- Disorderly conduct on the 200 block of Brookview Parkway North.

Nov. 29 - Criminal abuse by a caregiver on a vulnerable adult on the 600 block of Lilac Drive North.

- Driving after revocation and failure to obey a traffic control on the 900 block of Vincent Avenue North.

