Included in the department’s Nov. 2 to 8 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 2 - Simple robbery and fifth-degree misdemeanor assault on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Driving after revocation and uninsured vehicle near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Meadow Lane North.

Nov. 4 - Possession of a pistol without a permit and with a previous conviction, fleeing a police officer and outstanding warrant arrest. Location not disclosed.

- Theft on the 6900 block of Market Street and on the 5100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- False name given to an officer on the 6400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Nov. 5 - Tampering with a motor vehicle, theft, lying and lurking, possession of drug paraphernalia and unregistered vehicle near the intersection of South Wayzata Boulevard and France Avenue South.

-First-degree burglary on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North and on the 3900 block of Glenwood Avenue.

Nov. 6 - First-degree burglary on the 700 block of Parkview Terrace.

- Outstanding warrant arrest and fifth-degree possession of a not-small amount of marijuana on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Traffic collision, uninsured vehicle and driver evaluation conducted near the intersection of Highway 55 and Dahlberg Drive.

- Improper disclosure of crash report information on the 2400 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.

Nov. 7 - Motor vehicle theft on the 7300 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Assistance to another agency near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Highway 100.

Nov. 8 - Repeat nuisance call and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Theft on the 6900 block of Market Street.

