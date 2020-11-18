Included in the department’s Nov. 2 to 8 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 2 - Simple robbery and fifth-degree misdemeanor assault on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Driving after revocation and uninsured vehicle near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Meadow Lane North.
Nov. 4 - Possession of a pistol without a permit and with a previous conviction, fleeing a police officer and outstanding warrant arrest. Location not disclosed.
- Theft on the 6900 block of Market Street and on the 5100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- False name given to an officer on the 6400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Nov. 5 - Tampering with a motor vehicle, theft, lying and lurking, possession of drug paraphernalia and unregistered vehicle near the intersection of South Wayzata Boulevard and France Avenue South.
-First-degree burglary on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North and on the 3900 block of Glenwood Avenue.
Nov. 6 - First-degree burglary on the 700 block of Parkview Terrace.
- Outstanding warrant arrest and fifth-degree possession of a not-small amount of marijuana on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Traffic collision, uninsured vehicle and driver evaluation conducted near the intersection of Highway 55 and Dahlberg Drive.
- Improper disclosure of crash report information on the 2400 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.
Nov. 7 - Motor vehicle theft on the 7300 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Assistance to another agency near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Highway 100.
Nov. 8 - Repeat nuisance call and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Theft on the 6900 block of Market Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.