Included in the department’s Oct. 5 to 11 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 5 - Third-degree driving while impaired and speeding near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Park Place Boulevard.
- Theft on the 1500 block of Zealand Avenue North and the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- First-degree burglary on the 1500 block of Tyrol Trail.
Oct. 6 - Third-degree driving under the influence and speeding near the intersection of Highway 100 and Duluth Street.
- Theft on the 2500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Oct. 7 - Traffic property damage, careless driving and theft on the 5100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft on the 200 block of General Mills Boulevard, the 2400 block of Regent Avenue North, the 700 block of Boone Avenue North, the 2500 block of Hillsboro Avenue North and the 2400 block of Unity Avenue North.
- Tampering with a motor vehicle on the 2400 block of Unity Avenue North.
Oct. 8 - Theft on the 8400 block of Winnetka Heights Drive.
Oct. 9 - Theft on the 600 block of Boone Avenue North.
- Tampering with a motor vehicle on the 8800 block of Elgin Place.
- Theft and trespassing on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft and fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 1200 block of Theodore Wirth Parkway.
- Motor vehicle theft on the 200 block of Yosemite Circle.
Oct. 10 - Mail theft on the 100 block of Edgewood Avenue South.
Oct. 11 - Uninsured vehicle, carrying a pistol without a permit, driving without a valid license, possessing more than 1.4 grams marijuana and expired registration near the intersection of Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 7900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Vehicle theft on the 500 block of Ardmore Drive.
Included in the department’s Oct. 5 to 11 reports were 240 calls for service, 8 arrests and 11 citations/warnings.
