Included in the department’s Oct. 19 to 25 reports were these incidents:

Oct. 19 - Second-degree driving under the influence, interfering with a police officer, open bottle in a vehicle and driving with a suspended license on the 6600 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Identity theft on the 1900 block of Noble Drive.

Oct. 20 - Speeding, driving without a valid license or proof of insurance near the intersection of Highway 100 and Olson Memorial Highway.

Oct. 21 - Incorrect turning at an intersection and violating license restrictions near the intersection of Harold and Rhode Island avenues.

- Theft on the 6800 and the 7400 blocks of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft and fourth-degree damage to property on the 900 block of Xenia Avenue South.

- Theft on the 5800 block of Saint Croix Avenue North.

- Third-degree burglary on the 1900 block of Douglas Drive North.

Oct. 22 - Theft and disorderly conduct on the 6900 block of Market Street.

- Theft by swindle on the 6500 block of Golden Valley Road.

- Driving after revocation and fifth-degree possession of a not-small amount of marijuana on the 8800 block of Harold Avenue.

Oct. 23 - Theft on the 900 block of Zane Avenue North and the 5800 block of Saint Croix Avenue North.

- Card fraud and third-degree burglary no the 700 block of Zenia Avenue South.

- Identity theft on the 2300 block of Kyle Avenue North.

- Theft on the 1900 block of Kyle Place.

- Fourth-degree damage to property on the 2400 block of Sandburg Lane.

Oct. 24 - Theft on the 5500 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- K-9 assistance to another agency on the 1400 block of Independence Avenue North.

- Theft on the 600 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Identity theft and mail theft on the 1500 block of Constance Drive West.

Oct. 25 - Driving after suspension near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Highway 100.

- Damage to a squad car near the intersection of Douglas Drive North and Olympia Street.

- Traffic crash with injury near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Theodore Wirth Parkway.

- Theft and fourth-degree damage to property on the 4900 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

- Two instances of theft and fourth-degree damage to property on the 7500 block of Country Club Drive.

- Motor vehicle theft on the 6900 block of Market Street.

Included in the Oct. 19 to 25 reports were 240 calls for service, 32 traffic stops, 8 arrests, and 21 citations/warnings.

