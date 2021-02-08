Included in the department’s Jan. 25 to 31 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 25 - Theft by swindle on the 500 block of Ardmore Drive.

Jan. 26 - Possession or sale of marijuana and of a pistol in a public place without permit on the 3100 block of Glenwood Avenue North.

Jan. 27 - Third-degree driving under the influence and reckless driving on the 9500 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

- Vehicle theft on the 8900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Second-degree burglary on the 2700 block of Kyle Avenue North.

- Mail theft on the 5300 block of Golden Valley Road.

Jan. 28 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 2500 block of Douglas Drive North.

- Receiving stolen property, fourth-degree possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and traffic crash with property damage on the 1700 block of Lilac Drive North.

Jan. 29 - Driving after revocation and outstanding warrant arrest near the intersection of Highway 100 and Olson Memorial Highway.

Jan. 30 - Identity theft on the 1500 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.

Jan. 31 - Theft on the 5500 block of Golden Valley Road.

