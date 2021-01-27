Included in the department’s Jan. 11 to 17 reports were 225 calls for service, 4 arrests, 20 citations and warnings, 33 traffic stops and these incidents:
Jan. 11 - Theft on the 800 block of Zane Avenue North.
- Mail theft on the 1300 block of Douglas Drive North.
Jan. 12 - Open bottle law violation, fifth-degree possession of a not-small amount of marijuana, introduce or bring contraband to a state prison or hospital and failure to stop at a stop sign near the intersection of Plymouth and Washburn avenues north.
- Theft on the 9200 block of Golden Valley Road and the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft of service without payment on the 7100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Jan. 13 - Possession of more than 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle, outstanding warrant arrest and uninsured vehicle violation near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Regent Avenue North.
- Fraudulent financing statement (filing a record with the intent that it be used to harass or defraud) on the 8800 block of Seventh Avenue North.
-Obscene/harassing phone calls on the 6500 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Theft on the 6100 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
Jan. 14 - Crimes against a railroad (trespass or allow animals on track, yard or bridge) and interfering with a police officer on the 2300 block of Kewanee Way.
- Theft on the 2500 block of Winnetka Avenue North and the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Identity theft on the 2100 block of Kings Valley Road.
Jan. 15 - Third-degree damage to property on the 1700 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Theft on the 8000 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
Jan. 16 - Theft on the 8900 block of Wayzata Boulevard and the 5700 block of Glenwood Avenue.
- Mail theft on the 200 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
