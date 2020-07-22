Golden Valley city officials have offered a statement on a July 10 incident in which police officers captured drone footage of people at a hidden beach at Twin Lake near Schaper Park in Golden Valley.
Officers from the Golden Valley and Minneapolis Parks police departments were dispatched to the beach, as a portion of the lake is in the jointly-owned Theodore Wirth Park. Officers began taking information from beachgoers to administer citations. In the end, no citations were issued because officers became concerned over the continued escalation of the crowd brought on by their presence.
Some beachgoers captured video of the incident. The footage was posted on social media, where questions were raised on the necessity of enforcement, the use of drones and the conduct of the officers.
The City of Golden Valley statement defended the actions of the local departments, but also offered the statement “to continued the dialogue” about the incident.
“For decades, police response to the unauthorized beach has been based on complaints by local residents and park patrons,” the statement said. “The beach has been the location of sexual assaults and other sexual activities, a substance-related drowning, an accident resulting in paralysis, and drunk driving and narcotics arrests. Also, recreational fires in various areas along the beach regularly pose risk to the surrounding parkland and neighboring businesses and homes. In the last year police have written more than 40 citations at this location for violations including indecent exposure, consuming alcoholic beverages, and after-hours park usage. The goal is to keep the beach area safe for all park users.”
In this particular incident, according to the statement, police were responding to complaints about “illegal beach behavior,” and on arrival also encountered “illegal consumption of alcohol and nudity.”
In regard to law enforcement’s use of drones to capture illegal acts, the city statement agreed that it was an acceptable form of gathering information.
“By law, people in public spaces have no expectation of privacy from being recorded by security devices. The police use drones to promote public safety and collect evidence, especially in difficult to access areas, and as a de-escalation tool,” the statement said. “Recently, the city started using drones during the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid having unnecessary face-to-face interactions between members of the public and officers.”
The city added that drone footage is only accessible to “very few,” police staff with data privacy and confidentiality training, and unless it is part of an ongoing investigation, footage is destroyed in less than seven days after it is recorded.
After videos of the incident surfaced, viewers wondered whether the response to the incident, including the number of officers and strategy to administer citations, was necessary. The city statement cited a high volume of complaints from residents and park patrons over the last few months.
