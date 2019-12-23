On election night, Maurice Harris and Kimberly Sanberg were hanging out with their respective campaign teams, and everyone had their eyes on their phones. It wasn’t due a lack of camaraderie that had everyone’s eyes on their devices; everyone was furiously refreshing the Minnesota Secretary of State website, hoping to be the first to see the result of the Golden Valley City Council election.
“Throughout that day, people were like, ‘how do you feel?’ and was like, ‘I don’t know,’” Harris joked. “I had no polling data by my side.”
“You should’ve said, ‘ask me at 9:30 tonight,’” said Sanberg.
Sanberg was at New Bohemia and remembered wondering if a celebration would be premature when all but two precincts had submitted unofficial results. By the end of the night, though, it was confirmed: two new Golden Valley City Council members would take the oath of office in January.
Harris is a three-year resident of Golden Valley, a research manager at the Greater Minneapolis-St. Paul Economic Development Partnership, a Golden Valley Human Rights Commissioner and a member of the Rising TIDES Task Force; Sanberg is a six-year resident and owner of digital marketing firm Cairn Strategies, a founding committee member of the Golden Valley Pride Festival and a Golden Valley Open Space and Recreation Commissioner.
Harris said he had considered a run for the council for the better part of a year. He discussed the idea with his wife to “make sure he wasn’t crazy.”
“I felt like giving more to the community that I love,” he said. “If I lost, I lost, and life would go on.”
Sanberg had been mulling around the idea for the better part of three years because she felt like she had a fresh take that would “really move Golden Valley forward.” Through her work in community groups, she found that her fellow residents had an appetite for her ideas.
On the agenda
After several months of campaigning, each is shifting their mindset from candidate to council member.
Harris is interested in long-term downtown planning and an upcoming discussion on lot sizes. The issue had been lingering in the planning commission for the last few months of the year and he knows narrowing the standard to a 40-foot lot will be sticky with some residents.
“I want to solve issues that, especially among certain neighborhoods in Golden Valley like Tyrol Hills, will be facing about development,” he said.
Harris has worked for the Greater Minneapolis St. Paul Economic Development Partnership and believes that Golden Valley needs “a concrete economic development strategy.” That includes knowing how to attract and welcome certain companies and industries, knowing where vacant properties are and how to work with partners and knowing how to organize with development (for example, using mixed-use designations).
“Golden Valley’s been able to kind of skate by this because we are such a great location that we don’t need to put a lot of work into it, which is nice,” he said. “But I think it’s also a pitfall where if Honeywell decides to leave – which has been rumor for the last decade around here – it’s always good to plan ahead and to know where you want to go, and not react to a crisis that happens.”
He mentioned Tennant Company, which is moving its headquarters and 500 employees to Eden Prairie to expand in a way that Golden Valley couldn’t provide.
Sanberg said continued work on a robust affordable housing policy will be an important discussion. During her campaign, the most eye-opening conversations she had was with the local affordable housing action group. She echoed Harris’ thoughts on an economic development strategy, through downtown and beyond. She also looked forward to discussions on adding bus-rapid transit stops along Highway 55.
A new idea that Sanberg hopes to introduce to the city council is environmental sustainability.
“It’s kind of a broad issue that I think we could really lead on,” she said. “We already were part of the GreenSteps program, but I’m interested in exploring what we could do even more and to make sure we’re planing for the future.”
A welcome reception for the two new council members will be 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, before the first city council meeting of the year, in the conference room opposite the council chambers.
