The Hennepin County Board approved a COVID-19 library reopening plan that included 32 of the system’s 41 libraries June 23, but the Hennepin County-Golden Valley library was not on the list. Because of this, the location is not expected to reopen for the remainder of the year.
Due to the evolving pandemic situation, Josh Yetman, the Hennepin County Library Communication Manager, said exact reopening dates are subject to change.
“The outlook we have today is significantly better than the outlook we had in early April, and we expect to learn and adapt as we roll out reinstated service locations,” he said. “It’s entirely possible that 2020 services will evolve further.”
The Golden Valley library, along Winnetka Avenue in downtown Golden Valley, is one of nine locations chosen to remain closed for the remainder of the year. The list includes four libraries in Minneapolis and others in Long Lake, Minnetonka, Osseo and St. Bonifacius.
Initial reports of the library’s delayed opening raised some community concern via social media that the library would close permanently. Yetman said the board’s action does not reflect that rumor.
“Buildings selected to not re-open in 2020 have not been permanently closed,” he said.
The factors that prioritized certain libraries over others included areas where service overlapped, disparities in the community served by the library, circulation and visit counts, operating cost, and building condition and square footage.
“The reopening strategy is a mix of art and science. No easy combination of data points can tell the whole story behind how a community uses its library, so we’ve attempted to use a range of factors,” Yetman said. “I think overlapping service areas is a big one to look at. We assign a small service radius (1-mile) to more dense, urban neighborhoods and a wider service area (3-miles) for more suburban areas.”
Libraries in the county system have been closed since March 16 as part of a local emergency declared by the County Board. Since then, eight locations have opened in limited capacities, including Brooklyn Park, Eden Prairie, East Lake, Maple Grove, Plymouth, Ridgedale, Washburn and Webber Park.
Crystal’s library in the Hennepin County system, Rockford Road, is slated to reopen in some form by the end of the year. No dates have been set on the planned reopenings.
Libraries are expected to continue the reintroduction of limited in-person services. Upcoming phases include expanded curbside pickup, expanded book returns, computer use by appointment, and grab-and-go services that accommodate short duration visits.
A library staffing plan for the remainder of the year has also been ordered by the board and will likely be discussed at an upcoming meeting.
“We know that communities love their libraries, and it’s painful to leave any location temporarily closed,” Yetman said.
