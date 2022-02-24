Annual report reviews staffing, disparate arrest data
In an overview of the state of policing in Golden Valley in 2021, Interim Chief Scott Nadeau summarized that it had been a “challenging year,” but had ended on a positive note.
“The police department is in a good spot and it continues to improve,” Nadeau told the Golden Valley City Council at its Feb. 15 meeting.
It was a difficult year for the department, which saw a turnover of 45% of its workforce in a two-month span, including its police chief along with patrol officers and investigators, due to a mix of resignations and retirements.
The significant departures were an object of scrutiny in the Golden Valley community, and many candidates in the 2021 Golden Valley City Council election included the issue in their platforms.
Nadeau joined the department as interim chief in September. He told the council that there were a total of 19 retirements and resignations in 2021, and 12 new hires.
“The council, I think, is aware of the fact that we had some challenges around staffing in 2021,” he said. “We worked hard on those and I think we’ve made some really good progress, and I think that progress is going to continue.”
Public negativity toward police, nearby high-profile events, and a competitive hiring field accounted for staffing difficulties, Nadeau said. In lieu of the difficulties, he said the department was “very fortunate” in the quality of staff hired in 2021.
Practices and arrests
A primary enforcement challenge in 2021 was traffic stops. Nadeau said there was “some confusion” among staff on what types of traffic stops were acceptable after the events of the Daunte Wright shooting in Brooklyn Center. Wright was pulled over for a minor equipment violation that ended in his death by officer Kim Potter.
Nadeau said the department now focuses on “life safety violations” when it comes to traffic stops, and does not enforce minor infractions like expired registration and non-illuminated lights.
The community service officer role has also shifted to more fieldwork, he said. Before, CSOs had mainly been staffing the front desk at the department lobby, but now were divided into Level 1 and Level 2 roles. Level 1 filled in the traditional CSO role, with the Level 2 being a more engaged role. As a result, the lobby was no longer staffed 24 hours, and after-hour visitors need to use the lobby phone to call an officer to meet them at the department.
Brief data on crimes and arrests are also shared in the report. Nadeau said the rise in crime in neighboring cities had not been felt as significantly in Golden Valley. He also acknowledged a disparate number of arrests of the Black community, and said many of the arrests were of nonresidents. According to the data, there were 41 arrests of residents in 2021, and 207 of nonresidents.
Councilmember Kimberly Sanberg asked whether data had been parsed to see where the majority of Black arrests were the result of officer-initiated responses versus administrative. Nadeau said he did not have the data available, but said in his previous experience at the Maplewood Police Department had found that data on nonresidents and where they came from had been useful. He said he invited more community input on what data points they would like to see.
From 2021 into 2022
In a summary of “key takeaways” by request of Councilmember Denise La Mere-Anderson, Nadeau complimented his staff for their resilience.
“I would say that it was a challenging year, challenging in some areas of staffing and labor relations; it was challenging because of the George Floyd trial and Daunte Wright, and some of the pressure on policing, and I think we came through last year ... a stronger and better police department. And I don’t say that to be dismissive to the folks that left,” Nadeau said.
He said with low staffing levels and occasional COVID-19 exposures, police staff “really stepped up,” unexpectedly working overtime shifts and foregoing family events.
He noted that he believed the department could improve its communication of support to officers, like with the presentation of annual awards.
“I think that’s something the Golden Valley Police Department – I’m going to say this – should have been doing better, in recognizing the good work that our staff is doing, lifting them up and helping them realize that ‘Hey, listen, even with all of the pressure that’s happening in law enforcement and how people feel about police reform and transforming police, we understand that you still have a difficult job and you still do some really good things.’” Nadeau said.
View the 2021 report in full on the Feb. 15 agenda at bit.ly/3gVfH9B.
