The Met Council gave final approval Jan. 22 to the City of Golden Valley’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan. The City Council accepted the latest approved edition at the Feb. 4 meeting.
All cities within the seven-county metropolitan region are required to get a comprehensive plan approved by the Metropolitan Council. The plan is a tool that describes the planning direction that the city will pursue in the next 10 years. At the meeting, Mayor Shep Harris called the document “the Bible of the city’s future.”
Priorities described in the plan include growing a town center; focusing on environmental sustainability, embracing transportation opportunities, ensuring inclusion of local policies to all demographics and investing in infrastructure.
The approval was the final one in a series of submissions and feedback recommendations, and community and business meetings, which began in fall 2016.
View the development of the plan at bit.ly/374Fipp.
