Chefs work in the exhibition-style kitchen at Lat14 in Golden Valley.

 (SUN POST STAFF PHOTO BY ALAINA ROOKER)

A resolution allowing outdoor dining services at bars, restaurants and other retail establishments due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been extended to next summer by the Golden Valley City Council.

The resolution had expired Nov. 30, after six months of allowing permits for temporary outdoor service areas.

The decision to extend outdoor dining was made at the council’s Dec. 15 regular meeting. The new resolution will allow the outdoor dining to continue through the winter and into next summer, or until the city’s local emergency is terminated. The outdoor services must be conducted on parking areas or green spaces owned by the business, and may include tables, tents and sun shelters.

Though some restrictions on retailers were loosened, Gov. Tim Walz announced that indoor dining in bars, restaurants and breweries would remain closed to the public until Jan. 11.

