The Golden Valley Police Department has expanded the information available on its website, in what the department is calling “GVPD Window.”
The increased transparency in policing practices has been a goal of the department for a long time, said Officer Joanne Paul, but was quickened in response to the increased attention on law enforcement.
“We felt at this time it was important to begin providing the information although we are still working on building the queries to pull the information from our record management system and dispatch software,” said Paul.
The effort includes weekly incident reports in six categories: calls for service, incidents, arrests, citations and warning, traffic stops and crash reports and mental health incidents. The data had previously been compiled into a single document, modified for brevity. Weekly incident reports will still be posted on that website noon Wednesdays.
Monthly crime statistics will also be posted, a document that had not previously been generated for the public. The report will be released on the fifth day of every month. Weekly and monthly stats will remain accessible via archive on the site.
The department has also uploaded its 284-page policy manual, which includes information on when certain techniques can and should be used, equipment information and response procedures for a host of situations, from gas drive-offs to bias/hate incidents.
With the greater transparency of data, the department provided some tips on interpreting the information. For example, the 113 calls to 911 between June 8 and 14 might not necessarily mean there were 113 separate incidents.
“Five of those might have been for the same incident, just called in by five different people,” explained Paul. “Basically, we want people to know that this is raw data.”
Paul added that much of the data had always been accessible to the public, but the department decided to allow easier access by posting it online regularly. More features are in the works, like releasing archived reports.
Check out the changes at goldenvalleymn.gov/police.
