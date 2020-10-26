A proposal to narrow city streets slated for reconstruction returned to the Golden Valley City Council Oct. 20, despite the council’s decision to preserve wider streets less than a year ago. This time around, the City Council voted to narrow the standard street width from 28 to 26 feet, despite a number of residents who called in to state their support for wider streets.
The 26-foot standard passed on a 4-1 vote. Councilmember Maurice Harris cast the opposing vote.
Last year’s vote
Last November, residents packed a council work session to argue against 26-foot street lengths, which many of the residents believed rendered certain residential streets unwalkable, if not dangerous, especially streets that without sidewalks, parking on both sides and/or roads with sharp turns.
Staff members said that the 26-foot width was an unofficial standard for several years, and presented significant cost savings, beginning with $205,000 in 2020 and increasing every year due to higher costs. In the end, the council voted 4-1, with former Councilmember Steven Schmidgall voting against the action, to set a 28-foot standard street reconstruction length for the remaining four years of the city’s pavement management program.
Opposing arguments
At the Oct. 20 meeting, staff members explained that the issue was returning to the City Council out of financial concern.
The pavement management plan is an ongoing maintenance plan for all city streets. In April, the council postponed scheduled 2020 street reconstructions to avoid putting assessment fees on homeowners who may have been financially impacted by the pandemic. During the deliberations, a resident told the council that wider streets were the priority of “a small number of vocal residents,” and asked members to reconsider 26-foot streets to lower assessment costs.
Residents again spoke against the proposed street reduction Oct. 20: 93% of the feedback submitted to the city was in favor of 28-foot streets, 5% for 26-foot streets. A protest was organized Sept. 26 at City Hall by those in favor of 28-foot streets, and the City Council meeting lasted three hours to accommodate resident feedback.
Vote reversal
Cost is why the council members supported the proposal.
Councilmember Larry Fonnest and Mayor Shep Harris Spoke at length on their reasoning for a “yes” vote.
Fonnest documented his findings on the lasting impact the COVID-19 pandemic would have on the global economy, and Harris addressed accusations from the public that the council was “betraying” them by revisiting the issue.
“The taxes are high in this community ... it’s because of this program,” he said. “Frankly, I made a mistake last year. The pros for 26 feet outweigh the pros for 28.”
Councilmember Gillian Rosenquist agreed that the current economic reality warranted cost saving where possible.
Councilmember Kimberly Sanberg said she would support wider streets if residents in the quadrant of the city poised for reconstruction were those accepting the financial impact, but felt differently because it would impact all taxpayers in the city.
“I think we have to look at it comprehensively,” she said.
Harris, the only dissenting vote, said he supported 28-foot streets because he believed 26-foots streets posed a safety risk. He said he would prefer to delay construction another year and eventually build at 28-feet to avoid straining city and taxpayer finances.
