The Golden Valley City Council voted unanimously to approve an emergency ordinance requiring face coverings in public at the July 21 meeting. One day later, Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order mandating masks for the entire state.
The Golden Valley mask mandate required masks in public indoor spaces. Exempted situations include children 2 or younger; schools; those that cannot wear a mask due to medical, disability or developmental reasons; those removing a mask temporarily to eat or drink (though it is expected that mask use will be resumed when the activity is complete); those communicating with those who are deaf/hard of hearing; participants actively engaged in sports or exercising indoors. In the case of indoor sports/exercise, a lack of mask would require a face shield.
City Attorney Maria Cisneros said the city would also not enforce the use of masks at polling locations, as it could be construed as illegal interference with a person’s right to vote. Still, she said, other measures will likely be planned to ensure the safety of voters.
The council’s conversation revolved around the use of masks at indoor gyms, whether action should be taken on schools and whether a face shield should be considered an acceptable alternative to a face covering. According to the ordinance, a face covering refers to a manufactured or homemade cloth covering that fully covers an individual’s nose and mouth. It was decided that a face shield would be considered an acceptable alternative to those engaging in indoor exercise.
City Manager Tim Cruikshank said he had contacted the administrators of all public and private schools within Golden Valley and had learned that the Hopkins School District and Perpich Arts High School supported a mask requirement, Breck School officials preferred to set their own requirements and Robbinsdale Area Schools officials had not responded in time. Mayor Shep Harris said he had spoken with Robbinsdale Superintendent Carlton Jenkins some time prior, and Jenkins indicated he did not support the ordinance.
Councilmember Kimberly Sanberg expressed support to require schools to follow the ordinance, but the rest of the council didn’t take up her cause. Councilmember Gillian Rosenquist said she would like to defer to the Department of Education, as did Councilmember Maurice Harris. Under the ordinance, children over the age of 2 in a day care setting must wear a mask.
Harris said that the city had over 200 cases of positive COVID-19 tests and 22 deaths of residents. Still, he asked for flexibility when it came to enforcement of the ordinance, which can be reported to police as a trespass.
