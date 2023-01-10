Some Golden Valley councilmembers expressed angst over a levy increase of 11.3% in 2022, but only one member voted against it.

Last month, the council kept the city tax hike for 2023 at the amount proposed in notices sent to property owners in November. Opposition from upset residents in a December tax hearing prompted expressions of sympathy from the council, but did not move supporters of the increase to change their votes.

