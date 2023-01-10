Some Golden Valley councilmembers expressed angst over a levy increase of 11.3% in 2022, but only one member voted against it.
Last month, the council kept the city tax hike for 2023 at the amount proposed in notices sent to property owners in November. Opposition from upset residents in a December tax hearing prompted expressions of sympathy from the council, but did not move supporters of the increase to change their votes.
For taxes payable in 2023, the city’s total levy will change from about $27.9 million in 2022 to about $31.1 million this year.
“Does it suck that’s the number? It sure does. It absolutely sucks, and I’m sorry,” Councilmember Denise La Mere-Anderson said before voting with the majority in the 3-1 vote for the levy increase.
If the levy increase is similar next year, La Mere-Anderson said, “I’ll probably cry and throw up and swear and do a bunch of other things. We can’t continue like this. But for this year, unfortunately, I think this is the best that we can do.”
Councilmember Gillian Rosenquist cast the only vote against the increase. She also opposed the preliminary increase in September of the same amount.
She pointed out that nearby cities with similarly-sized budgets had significantly lower levy increases. For example, Hopkins increased its levy by less than 3.5% while Richfield and Brooklyn Center each planned increases of less than 7%. Larger cities like Minnetonka and Minneapolis also each approved levies of less than 7%. Rosenquist added that area cities with larger percentage increases have smaller populations with smaller budgets.
Rosenquist also noted that the increase is higher than inflation.
“I would have felt much more comfortable with a budget that was much closer to the consumer price index,” she said.
Resident opposition
Opponents in the audience also took issue with the increase. Golden Valley resident Brooke Johnson said residents are already dealing with high inflation themselves, and many lack cost-of-living adjustments in their jobs.
“The decision to further add financial strain by raising taxes demonstrates a lack of awareness and empathy for the people you are here to represent and serve,” Johnson said.
Referencing calls for affordable housing, resident Lynne Stobbe said to the council, “You can’t just increase and increase and spend and spend because people can’t afford it.”
Resident Barbara Hillesland, who said she works in finance at another city, said she understands the numbers but said the increase in Golden Valley taxes is exorbitant.
“Granted, we receive a lot of services for the taxes we pay,” Hillesland said. “However, we need to tighten our belts a little bit.”
Resident Lorin Hatch said the property taxes for his home have gone up about 30% in recent years.
“That’s just not sustainable, and I’d like to know what the city’s going to do about it,” Hatch said.
Council response
Councilmember Maurice Harris said the increase is necessary.
“We’re an older, inner-ring suburb where we have a lot of needs,” Harris said, pointing to the cost to maintain sewer and water lines as an example.
The city is also trying to pay down its debt quickly to save taxpayer money in the long run, he said.
Harris noted that the values of major commercial properties in Golden Valley, like General Mills and Allianz corporate sites, have not increased like residential properties have since fewer people are working in offices.
“That pushes it back onto residential (taxpayers),” Harris said.
The median home in Golden Valley increased in value from $362,000 for taxes payable in 2022 to $411,000 for taxes payable this year. For that home, city taxes would increase about $242 for the year. However, individual property taxes can vary based on value change.
Despite supporting the hike, Harris said he is not at all happy about the 11.3% levy increase.
“This one was hard to stomach,” he said.
He later reiterated, “We don’t wake up and want to raise your tax bill 11%. That’s not our goal at all. We’re trying to make sure that we provide great services.”
Echoing La Mere-Anderson, Harris said, “Next year if I see 11%, I will probably cry, to be honest.”
He said the council would try to obtain federal and state dollars to try to reduce the tax impact on residents next year. Currently, Golden Valley does not receive any state Local Government Aid funding.
“We want LGA funding, simple as that,” Harris said.
Councilmember Kimberly Sanberg indicated that the council had considered an even larger levy increase earlier in 2022.
“We started much higher and pushed it down and talked about what we could cut out of the budget so that we wouldn’t have such a heavy burden,” Sanberg said. “So we were thoughtful about it.”
She told critics, “We do hear what you’re saying, and I know this is a lot and it isn’t easy to pay this level of increase, especially, you know, year over year.”
La Mere-Anderson noted her own household’s taxes will rise.
“An increase in my property taxes is going to hit our family’s finances in a way that is going to sting,” she said. “This was a hard decision, to sit as a councilmember and make a decision to approve a budget that was going to, you know, be a double-digit increase to our family’s pocketbook.”
Budget decisions
Golden Valley Finance Director Sue Virnig listed items the council removed from the 2023 budget during the planning process in 2022, including eliminating a bus rapid transit study that would have cost $50,000; deciding not to add a data compliance employee position that would have cost about $113,000 plus training costs; and cutting about $39,000 in out-of-state travel expenses for employees and council members. The council decided to pay an environmental resources supervisor using the city’s stormwater fund instead of the general fund’s tax levy. The city also scrapped or reduced proposed transfers from the general fund to other city funds, such as a $1.1 million reduction in a planned transfer for parks.
However, the budget for 2023 included a number of new costs, including a cost-of-living adjustment for employees of 3% in addition to other potential raises they could receive.
A new human resource specialist, with benefits, will cost more than $98,000.
“The city of Golden Valley has had difficulty during the summers and falls to get seasonal employees, and we just need a little more help from a person to help us hire those people,” Virnig explained. She noted the city has to compete with restaurants that are now offering $20 per hour for employees.
A compensation study will cost another $7,500. The city included a contingency of $200,000 in its levy for unexpected costs.
Despite the reduction in some proposed transfers from the general fund, the city still plans to increase them overall by $450,000 in 2023. Of that, $200,000 would go toward new software, $200,000 would go toward street reconstruction and $50,000 would help pay for costs at city buildings.
Additional fire duty crew hours come with an additional cost of about $152,000. Park maintenance costs are set to go up about $84,000. The budget also includes additional money related to the emerald ash borer and projected fuel cost increases. The debt levy will increase more than $443,000 even as the city has refinanced some of its debt.
The total debt levy increased about 7.9%. Because it came in lower than the approximately 12.2% increase in the general fund levy, it contributed to the overall 11.3% hike. The debt includes bonds for street improvements and Brookview Community Center.
Mayor Shep Harris was absent from the meeting and did not vote on the increase. However, he supported the levy at that amount during the preliminary 4-1 vote in September.
