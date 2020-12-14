The Golden Valley City Council adopted the city’s financial plan for 2021 early this month, which includes a 4.41% levy increase. Finance Director Sue Virnig said the owner of a median-valued home, valued at $335,000, could expect a $1,711 property tax bill this year, an increase of about $19 from the previous year.
A reduced proposal
Virnig said there had been a reduction in the tax rate this year, and the median home value had risen $8,000.
Expenditures in the city are expected to increase by 3.06% in 2021. Still, the final numbers are a $416,000 reduction from the original budget proposal. To get there, staff members reduced funding for contingencies, used the fund balance to pay for costs associated with the city website and deferred plans to hire or expand three staff positions. There was also a reduction to the Housing and Redevelopment Authority levy by $90,000.
Virnig said despite the increase, the levy increase was below the state average. HRA levies are excluded from this calculation, she said.
Factors that led to the increase included continued bond payments, cost of living wage increases and costs of engineering projects.
Tax losses
Like previous years, the city would not receive any local government aid from the state and will lose tax money due to the fiscal disparities program. The program takes 40% of commercial and industrial growth since 1971 and distributes it to cities with a less strong commercial tax base. Virnig said without the program, the average Golden Valley homeowner would save $177 from their property tax bill this year. She added that Golden Valley continues to lobby for changes to the program, chiefly a reduction from 40% to 30% redistributed.
The council unanimously adopted the final budget proposal. Mayor Shep Harris thanked the staff for their work on a budget in a time where financial needs were difficult to predict, especially when it came to federal and state aid.
