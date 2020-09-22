City officials in Golden Valley want to shake up the body that controls and supervises the employment, promotion, discharge and suspension of Golden Valley police officers.
City Manager Tim Cruikshank called the Golden Valley Civil Service Commission, which currently has two serving commissioners and two liaison from the police department, “probably an obsolete model that cities and our city have worked under for quite a while.”
To start, the City Council voted Sept. 15 to create a task force of members of various city groups, staff and other diverse perspectives. Sought for the task force are a youth member, a business owner, a defense attorney and others with a diverse identity or experience.
The task force will not decide the fate of the existing commission, but plan a new one, from the name and membership makeup to its mission statement and bylaws.
Current Civil Service Commission member Andrew Wold was wary of the change when he first learned of it a few months ago.
Still. he said he is “satisfied” with the city’s task force proposal.
“It will be good to involve a broader swath of experience in the city [in the commission],” he said.
In reality, the commission does not oversee all that it is prescribed to do. Wold said though the commission is given certain rights by statute, many are delegated to the city because the city was the party incorporated into police union contracts.
“There are many hoops they [the city] have to jump through,” he said.
The commission recently underwent a significant rule-making process with the city to parse its actual roles and responsibilities.
Since his appointment to the commission five years ago, Wold said the commission has not handled an officer discharge or suspension case because of existing union procedures. In these cases, officers can appeal to the commission if they choose, but, more often than not defer to union practices.
Wold said he understood the city’s desire to be “fluid” when navigating hiring or discipline procedures. Still, he argued that the rights of the commission are “written into Minnesota law.”
“If we’re going to do something, especially in this time where transparency regarding policing is so important to the public, it’s not a time to be removing a commission like this without replacing it with something that has more broad authority,” said Wold.
The task force will include the two members of the Civil Service Commission. The commission will continue to conduct itself as needed until the task force makes its recommendation. The task force membership is set to be finalized in November, with a recommendation expected in the spring.
Councilmember Gillian Rosenquist, who is currently the council liaison for the commission and the proposed chair of the task force, supported the proposal but called a spring deadline an “aggressive goal.” She was interested to hear the perspective of the city’s recently-hired diversity and equity manager in the process.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.