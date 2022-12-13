GVpolicebuilding.JPG

The Golden Valley public safety building houses the police department and the first department's Station #1.

 (SUN FILE PHOTO)

In lieu of the release of an investigative report last week on the Golden Valley Police Department, elected officials have opted to issue a joint statement. Golden Valley Mayor Shep Harris read the statement, issued by the five-member City Council, at the start of its Dec. 6 meeting.

Harris read the statement from a remote room in City Hall instead of within the council chambers and joined the meeting virtually via Webex. Harris explained that he had tested positive for COVID-19, and left the meeting after the statement was read. Mayoral duties were passed to Councilmember Maurice Harris for the remainder of the meeting.

